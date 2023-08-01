The commandant of the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton is asking the Executive Council to hire three private temporary staffing agencies to help address a chronic nursing shortage that in the past has kept up to 80 beds closed at the facility.
The request would split $4.1 million evenly with $1.38 million apiece going to Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services of Columbia, Maryland, 22nd Century Technologies of McLean, Virginia, and Enterprise Solutions Inc. of Naperville, Illinois.
Commandant Kimberly MacKay said that a previous contract with a single vendor failed to produce much help.
When the agency advertised a request for responses last April, 27 vendors competed for the work, she said.
Maxim and 22nd Century got high marks for local contracts, experience in the long-term care field and in working with veterans.
Enterprise Solutions got the same high score as the other two vendors and stood out in recruitment and candidate pool categories, officials said.
“The New Hampshire Veterans Home is confident in the credentials of these contractors and as such feels comfortable in awarding these contracts,” MacKay wrote to the council.
The council is meeting Wednesday at Hypertherm Inc. in Lebanon as councilors get to host a session in their districts during the summer months each year.
If approved, the contracts would run through the next three fiscal years and include an option the governor and council can extend those for another two years into 2028.
State taxpayer dollars cover 29% of these expenses with federal grants supplying 39% and the remaining 32% coming from “other” funds.
Veterans Home still dealing with wait list
In May, state officials told the council there were 60 veterans on a waiting list.
The agency will use the beefed-up, temporary staffing initially to augment the care given to the roughly 145 residents already there before reopening other units, MacKay has said.
“Our nursing vacancy rate right now is about 45%,” she had told the council.
Gov. Chris Sununu said a compromise state budget he signed includes pay raises of 10% in 2024 and 2% in 2025 to help attract more nurses.
Also, lawmakers approved part of Sununu’s licensing reform proposal that allows any nurse with a comparable license from another state to automatically receive privileges to practice here.
“I truly believe this is going to be a game-changer for us,” Sununu said recently.
One initiative that has attracted some entry-level nursing candidates is the state’s offer of free tuition for those studying to be licensed nursing assistants (LNAs) and working part-time at the Veterans Home in exchange for a commitment to stay there once they complete that study, she said.