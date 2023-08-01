Vets Home seeking to hire temp staffing agencies
Kim MacKay, commandant of the New Hampshire Veterans Home, said the agency is doing all it can to cope with a nursing shortage that last May left it unable to open more than 80 beds at the facility,

She's asking the Executive Council Wednesday to hire three, temporary staffing agencies.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

The commandant of the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton is asking the Executive Council to hire three private temporary staffing agencies to help address a chronic nursing shortage that in the past has kept up to 80 beds closed at the facility.