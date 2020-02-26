EXETER — A terminal diagnosis can be a lonely experience for anyone, but for a veteran that diagnosis can present unique issues. At a time when understanding is needed most, many veterans find themselves isolated even from family and friends.
Fellow veterans can help end that isolation by becoming a veteran-to-veteran hospice volunteer. Who better to support those patients at the end of life than another veteran?
Rockingham VNA & Hospice is offering comprehensive veteran-to-veteran hospice volunteer training from March 30 through May 18 on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon. Classes will be held at Rockingham VNA & Hospice, 4 Alumni Drive in Exeter.
There must be a minimum of five people registered for the training to be held.
To register or for more information, call Martha Carlson, hospice volunteer coordinator, at 603-580-8949.