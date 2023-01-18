Two homeschooled students are New Hampshire's recipients of the 2022-23 Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contests.
Anna Bittner, a 12th-grader from Winchester was named the VFW Department of New Hampshire’s first-place winner in the Voice of Democracy scholarship essay program.
Gibson Griffith, an eighth-grade student from Lee, NH, is the New Hampshire first-place winner of the VFW’s 2022-2023 Patriot's Pen youth essay contest.
Bittner received a $1,500 scholarship from the NH VFW and $365 scholarship from the VFW NH Auxiliary. VFW Post 3968 and its auxiliary in Winchester sponsored her.
“The Voice of Democracy competition provides high school students with the opportunity to speak out on freedom and democracy,” said VFW Department Commander Leon Rideout. “The program has been popular and successful since its beginning in 1947, and we’re proud to keep offering it to America’s young people.”
The Voice of Democracy is a worldwide audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. “Why is the Veteran Important?” was this year’s theme.
Over 750 New Hampshire students participated in the competition this year. As one of 53 finalists worldwide, Bittner will compete at the national level for the first-place prize of a $35,000 college scholarship. She will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C., to tour the city, and participate in the National Awards Ceremony.
Around 40,000 students participate in the competition each year and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in scholarships every year.
Griffith received a $1,500 Scholarship from the NH VFW and $315 scholarship from the VFW NH Auxiliary. He was sponsored by VFW Post 10676 in Lee.
Griffith wrote his winning essay based on this year’s theme, “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
The National VFW Commander Tim Broland was in attendance and, along with Rideout and Department of NH VFW Auxiliary President Dotti Mattson, presented the awards to Bittner and Griffith.
The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition in 1995 as a way to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society while improving their writing skills.
The contest gives students in grades 6, 7 and 8 the opportunity to write a 300- to 400-word theme-based essay expressing their views on democracy while competing for prizes.
Over 750 New Hampshire students participated this year. As one of 53 finalists worldwide, Griffith will compete at the national level for individual awards ranging from $500 to $5,000.