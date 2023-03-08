Anna Bittner, national Voice of Democracy contest

National VFW Commander Tim Broland hands Anna Bittner of Winchester her certificate at the national Voice of Democracy contest. National Auxiliary President Jane Reape is at left.

 Photo provided by NH Veterans of Foreign Wars

Anna Bittner, a 12th-grade homeschooled student from Winchester, finished 12th of 53 contestants in the Veterans of Foreign Wars national Voice of Democracy contest.