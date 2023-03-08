Anna Bittner, a 12th-grade homeschooled student from Winchester, finished 12th of 53 contestants in the Veterans of Foreign Wars national Voice of Democracy contest.
Bittner, who was sponsored by VFW Post 3968 and its auxiliary in Winchester, traveled to Washington, D.C., to compete.
Department of NH VFW Commander Leon Rideout and Department of NH VFW Auxiliary President Dotti Mattson escorted Ann Bitter to the stage. National VFW Commander Tim Broland and National VFW Auxiliary President Jane Reape were in attendance.
For finishing 12th, Bittner received a $2,500 scholarship from the Daniel Shawn Wallace Memorial Scholarship from the Department of New Jersey.
The Voice of Democracy is a worldwide audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. “Why is the Veteran Important?” was this year’s theme.
The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) started the Voice of Democracy Scholarship program in 1947. The VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961. The competition was created to provide students grades 9-12 the opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles.
Around 40,000 students participate in the competition and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in scholarships every year.