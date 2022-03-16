Relatives of those who served in overseas combat have an opportunity to join the nation’s oldest Veterans Service Organization Auxiliary and work to improve the lives of veterans and their families in our community.
VFW auxiliaries have formed in Portsmouth and Manchester, and are inviting relatives of those who served in overseas combat to join them and a network of more than 3,600 auxiliaries and nearly 470,000 members nationwide.
The VFW Auxiliary has served veterans, service members and their families for more than 100 years.
Members provide assistance to veterans and their families, work to instill patriotism in youth, provide countless hours of service in the VA and other medical facilities, and make sure their support of veterans issues is heard on Capitol Hill.
Merrimack VFW Auxiliary auction
The Merrimack VFW Auxiliary will hold its annual action, A Night to Honor our Veterans, on Saturday. Cocktails will be served from 5 p.m., corned beef dinner will be at 6, and a live auction at 7. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the door.
The dinner will benefit Operation Care For Troops, which supplies deployed soldiers worldwide with a little bit of home making their job and deployment a little easier. O.C.T. has expanded its mission to include helping those who have returned home.