The VFW has two VFW Scholarship Programs, Voice of Democracy (VOD) for high school students and Patriot’s Pen for middle school students.
The VOD is an annual nationwide scholarship program sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. It is an auto-essay contest for students in grades 9-12. The program annually provides more than $2 million in scholarships. The national first place winner receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. A complete list of other national scholarships range from $1,000-$21,000, and the first place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins at least a scholarship of $1,000.
The 2022-23 theme is: “Why is the Veteran Important?”
Each year, nearly 68,800 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first place winner wins $5,000.
The 2022-23 theme is: “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
Essays received in both categories, each post and each post selected winner receives a monetary scholarship. Post winners are submitted to the district and district winners receive a monetary scholarship and are submitted to the State of New Hampshire for final consideration.
State winners will receive an all expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., for a chance to receive a national scholarship.