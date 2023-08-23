VFW Voice for Democracy contest announced By Queen City Memorial Post 8214 Aug 23, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The 2023-24 theme for the VFW Voice of Democracy is “What are the greatest attributes of our Democracy.”The student entry deadline is Oct. 31.All VFW posts welcome student entries; information on the rules and how to submit essays can be found online: VFW.orgLocally, the Queen City Memorial Post 8214 will be going to all Manchester High Schools to be sure students are aware of this scholarship and the award money.The national winner can win $35,000. Students in grades 9-12 may apply. Three years ago, the third-place national winner came from Central High School. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular A rare glimpse of their guardsmen In action New PACT Act benefit for vets turns a year old NH pioneers path to electrician licensure for veterans and service members 6th annual Jeepin'4Vets is Aug. 19 Aroma Joe's opens coffee shop at Manchester VA New England Recruiting Battalion welcomes new commander Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage