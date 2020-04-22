New Hampshire Food Bank to receive the equivalent of 5,000 meals.
Decades after they served their nation in wartime, a group of New Hampshire veterans is still finding ways to give back their communities.
Melvin Murrel, president of the Daniel K. Polling Chapter 992 of Vietnam Veterans of America, said his members are donating $2,500 to the New Hampshire Food Bank, the equivalent of 5,000 meals for those in need.
And that’s not all; these Vietnam veterans want to challenge other veterans groups to do the same.
Murrel said his members are all senior citizens, the group that’s most at risk for the coronavirus. They can’t get out to do much these days, he said. “All of us are at home and wanted to know what we can do to help,” he said.
They’ve been touched by the difficulties so many Granite Staters are facing because of the pandemic, losing their livelihoods and struggling to make ends meet, Murrel said. “Hopefuly, we can put something together that will put some food on their plates and in their houses,” he said.
For years, his chapter members have given out small flags and collected donations in front of their local stores. “The people of New Hampshire have been more than generous, more than gracious,’ he said.
And so often, those who were most generous seemed to have so little themselves, Murrel said. So now his group decided it’s their turn to help these very same folks.
Eileen Liponis, executive director of the New Hampshire Food Bank, called the gesture from these older veterans “awesome.”
“It’s just selfless generosity,” she said. “When the public is demanding they think of themselves and protect themselves, they are exhibiting who they are and worrying about other folks.”
Liponis said the need for the Food Bank’s support is huge right now, with many people out of work because of the crisis. But, she said. “Every day, we are just blown away by the generosity of New Hampshire citizens.”
“Every day we open the mail, it’s just humbling,” she said.
Not all donations that come in are large; many are small amounts but they add up, Liponis said. “When you’re able to provide approximately two meals with every dollar, every dollar counts,” she said.
And donations like the one from the VVA chapter are even more critical now, she said. In normal circumstances, the Food Bank depends on third-party fundraising events such as road races that give the proceeds to her agency, Liponis said.
“That’s been a main source of fundraising revenue,” she said. “This money coming in now, independent of those events, is very important to us because we don’t know what our fundraising future is going to be like.”