Rochester-based Vouchers for Veterans is a nonprofit organization created in 2016 to give back to veterans in honor of their service, while providing a boost to local farmers.
Any veteran living in New Hampshire and Maine is invited to go to the nearest participating farmers market and receive $20 in vouchers each week during the month of September to use on fresh fruits, vegetables and other products.
The Vouchers for Veterans program is funded primarily by residents, businesses, and donations from other nonprofits from around the state.
Earlier this month, several members from Swim With A Mission (SWAM) presented a $20,000 donation to the Vouchers for Veterans Board.
“SWAM is a charity that wants to show their appreciation and gratitude for the many sacrifices our veterans have made protecting our freedoms,” Jeanne Varney, president of Vouchers for Veterans, said in a news release. “Last year, we were grateful recipients of $15,000, and this year’s donation of $20,000 will help us expand our mission even further.”
Since 2017, Bedford-based SWAM has donated over $6 million to honor and support local, regional, and national veteran support organizations that provide critical services to veterans.
These include supporting organizations like Vouchers for Veterans that provide services and resources to local veterans in their own communities, Varney said.
Vouchers for Veterans is looking for volunteers to serve at all events planned throughout 2021. Email jeanne@vouchersforveterans.org if interested.
For more information about the program, visit www.vouchersforveterans.org.
For more information about Swim With A Mission, visit www.swimwithamission.org.