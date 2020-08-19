With a gift from Sandown’s Dan Marrone, the Wright Museum of WWII now has a walkway that leads to its Remembrance Garden, a public space with plantings, granite benches and flagpoles.
“Everyone can now walk around the front of the museum and take advantage of this spectacular setting and spend some thoughtful time remembering those who have served,” said Executive Director Mike Culver.
Facing Center Street in Wolfeboro, the Remembrance Garden is framed by the exterior wall of the museum upon which hundreds of memorial bricks are affixed.
Previous to the walkway, Culver said some visitors found it difficult to navigate the grass between the entrance and Remembrance Garden.
“We want everyone to enjoy this beautiful space, and now they can, thanks to Dan,” he added.
“I challenge anyone to go there and not feel changed when leaving,” he said. “The Walkway has completely changed the Remembrance Garden…The outside is now a destination almost as much as the inside.”
A ceremony is expected later this summer to commemorate the completion of the walkway.
“We follow all CDC guidelines when determining if and when we can hold an outdoor ceremony,” he said.
Prior supporters of the Remembrance Garden include Meredith Village Savings Bank, Northeast Delta Dental and John Warner.
The region’s leading resource for educators and learners of all ages on World War II, The Wright features more than 14,000 items in its collection that are representative of both the home front and battle field.
To learn more about the Remembrance Garden or Buy a Brick program, visit wrightmuseum.org.