ENFIELD — Easterseals New Hampshire’s Veterans Count Upper Valley Chapter is hosting a winterfest and ski-a-thon featuring country singer Jamie Lee Thurston at Whaleback Mountain on Sunday, March 1.
The family-friendly event promises all-day skiing, all-day access to the snack shack, free breakfast and lunch, free dogsled rides provided by Vermont’s Cobble Hill Kennel (donations accepted), games, an opportunity to shop local artisans and crafters, plus admission to the Jamie Lee Thurston concert from 3 to 5 p.m.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and skiing starts at 9 a.m.
The cost is $60 per person 18 or older, $40 per person age 6 to 17, or $200 per team of up to four people. Those not participating in the ski-a-thon can attend the concert for $20 per person. Tickets can be bought online at vetscount.org/nh/events until Feb. 29, or at the door on March 1 for both the ski-a-thon and the concert.
All are invited to help local veterans by raising money through pledges for the ski-a-thon.
Veterans Count is grateful for the support of its sponsors, including Hypertherm, ARC Mechanical Contractors, SunCommon, and Golf & Ski Warehouse.
For additional information, contact Michelle Kennedy Hogan at 802-371-8053.
Jamie Lee Thurston has recorded nine studio albums, and he tours regularly. According to his website, “his talent has taken him through the Nashville music industry and label machine at Warner Brothers, where he turned out singles for Montgomery Gentry, Rodney Atkins and Trace Adkins, including Rodney’s chart-topping fan favorite, ‘15 Minutes.’ And he’s shared stages with country music’s biggest acts, such as Waylon Jennings, Roger Miller, the Dixie Chicks, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Billy Currington and Charlie Daniels.”For more than 12 years, Veterans Count, the philanthropic arm of Easterseals Military & Veterans (MVS), has provided financial assistance and other services to service members, veterans and their families, to help ensure their dignity, health and overall well-being.
MVS has provided supports and services to more than 15,000 individuals for challenges including suicide risk, unemployment, homelessness, substance use disorders, legal concerns and mental health issues.
MVS, in partnership with Veterans Count, has provided emergency financial assistance for food, utilities, housing, transportation, fuel, and vehicle repair.
Easterseals NH continues to ensure that 90% of every net dollar raised for Veterans Count is spent to increase resources and provide services through MVS for New Hampshire service members, veterans and their families.