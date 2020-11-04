AS WE attempt to update you on events for Veterans Day on Nov. 11, I find the information from most of my usually reliable sources seems to change by the minute, literally.
Weather, COVID-19, and oh yeah, an election of sorts. Best advice is to check with your favorite local veterans organization and/or social club, etc.
This is commonly referred to as “passing the buck” and is the best I can do at this moment in time.
Our friends at the Veterans Administration (VA) sent out a list of discount and/or possible freebies and as I perused the contents I quickly realized that it contained nationwide businesses and that the offers differed in many locations. So while I pass on a few of the better-known names, it is best to contact those in this area for the accurate info. (There’s the buck again.)
In no particular order: Applebee’s, Denny’s, Red Lobster, Target, 7-Eleven, Boston Duck Boats, Jiffy Lube, etc.
There’s a spaghetti dinner with all the trimmings FREE to all veterans and family members at American Legion Post 81 Contoocook NH on Nov. 11. The start time is 4 p.m. All are welcome and takeout is available. RSVP by 11/06 to 540-3689.
Many non-profit organizations are active on both national and local levels when it comes to veterans’ causes and none more so than the Elks.
A thank-you goes out to Manchester’s Lodge 146, as recently brought to my attention by my brother Elk Ray Greenlaw.
COVID-19 has put a temporary halt to our local chapter’s regular visits to the Manchester VA facility but we have purchased virtual mystery games, laptop computers, tablets, pizzas, root beer and ice cream for floats.
Lodge 146 is soon to be sponsoring equine therapy for veterans at UpReach for vets in Goffstown to the tune of over $2,000 so far, and happy to be able to do so.
We were also able to use our national Freedom Grant funds ($2,850) to purchase an industrial-size freezer for the new Liberty House facility. Incredible job and no small wonder Ray and Jen Greenlaw were duly recognized for their tireless efforts by the New Hampshire State Elks veterans committee.
Veterans are still serving their great country and why I always maintain that EVERY Day is Veterans Day!
.
Al Heidenreich is past commander of Henry J. Sweeney American Legion Post 2. Write to Al with your questions and comments at alanheidenreich@aol.com.