A Windham native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS California, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Welch, a 2009 Salem High School graduate, joined the Navy 10 years ago. Today, Welch serves as a culinary specialist.
“I joined the Navy to better my life,” said Welch. “I was working a lot of short-end jobs, and I wanted to start a career. I had a friend who had been in the Navy for a year, so I decided to follow him in.”
According to Welch, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Windham.
“Growing up, I was taught self-discipline,” said Welch. “It develops from a young age and determines how you handle things when you grow up. That has helped me during my Navy service because it made me into a hard worker, which is something you need to succeed as a sailor.”
Fast, maneuverable and technically advanced, submarines are some of the most versatile ships in the Navy, capable of silently conducting a variety of missions around the world.
“What our undersea forces accomplish every day is vitally important to our nation’s defense,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces.
“Our Submarine Force is a critical part of global maritime security and the nation’s nuclear triad. Every day, our submariners are at the tip of the spear, forward deployed and ready — from the depths, we strike!”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Welch said he considers himself part of a service tradition providing experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.
“To me, serving in the Navy means protecting my country,” Welch said. “I get to put others before myself and know that I am contributing to the safety of the homefront.”