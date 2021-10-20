Manchester VA Medical Center is encouraging women veterans to get screened for breast cancer.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early.
“VA encourages all women veterans to speak with their health care providers about breast health and to determine what screening is best for you,” said Kevin Forrest, Manchester VAMC director.
“We recognize that some veterans may have missed their regularly scheduled mammogram due to COVID-19 and encourage women veterans to reach out to their VA health care provider to get one scheduled. Don’t let another year pass.”
Manchester VAMC offers women’s health care, including breast care services, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and throughout the year.
“VA leads the nation’s health care systems in providing mammograms to those who need them,” said Laura Caisse, Manchester VA’s Women Veterans Program Manager. “There’s one of us (WVPM) at every VA medical center to ensure women veterans have access to the care they need. We can’t emphasize enough how important screening is and we are here to help.”
Breast care resources available through VA include screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound and MRI, genetic counseling and testing, cancer treatment and more.
VA recommends regular breast cancer screening for women 45 and older, though some women may choose to start screening with yearly mammograms as early as 40.
Women should talk with their VA primary care provider team about scheduling a mammogram and to address any questions or concerns.