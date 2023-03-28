MANCHESTER – The Manchester VA Medical Center held a Women Veterans Town Hall
and Health Fair event Saturday, March 25, 2023. The event is part of the U.S. Department of
Veterans Affairs (VA) outreach to communicate our commitment to health care excellence for our
nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.
“The Manchester VA hosts two public forums each year as part of our effort to continue to enhance
services for our women Veterans and engage every Veteran in the state of New Hampshire,” shared
Women Veteran Program Manager Laura Caisse. “These events allow our women Veterans to
interact and engage with leadership and service providers, as well as to provide valuable feedback on
what is important to them.”
The fastest growing cohort of Veterans are women. VA currently serves more than 600,000 women
Veterans. According to Caisse, the results from a national survey taken in the fall of 2022 reflects
over 7,300 women Veterans in New Hampshire and within the Manchester VA catchment area.
Currently, over 2,600 are enrolled in our care, averaging 36%.
Manchester VA Medical Center Director Kevin Forrest welcomed and addressed over 40 Veterans
in attendance at the event with information impacting the health and well-being of Veterans, their
families, caregivers, and survivors.
During his remarks, Forrest a retired Army veteran shared, “I receive my health care at the
Manchester VA Medical Center and would encourage my loved ones to receive health care here as
well.”
He provided an overview of the healthcare system, the professionals and clinical staff who make up
the Manchester VA team, as well as updates to facility and clinical services in-tandem with Caisse,
ranging from reproductive health access topics to Intimate Partner Violence (IVP) and Military
Sexual Trauma (MST) reporting and social work.
VA policy updates covered the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act,
expanding and extending eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures. Forrest
highlighted every enrolled Veteran receives an initial toxic exposure screening and a follow-up
screening every five years.
Additionally, Caisse explained the Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans in Combat
Environments Act, or SERVICE Act, in honor of Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas, a Marine Veteran and
public health professional. The SERVICE Act ensures Veterans exposed to toxic substances such as
open burn pits, are eligible for a breast cancer risk assessment.
-more-
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 27, 2023
Contact: Lori Flynn, Public Affairs Officer
(603) 624-4366 x 6779
PRESS RELEASE
Dr. Thomas deployed to Iraq in 2005, where she was exposed daily to a burn pit. In 2018 she was
diagnosed with stage four breast cancer and passed away April 5, 2022, at the age of 42.
Information regarding the Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act, or
COMPACT Act, effective Jan. 17, 2023, focused on the importance of this resource and benefit for
free emergency health care to Veterans in acute suicidal distress.
Among a few of the women Veterans’ takeaways is the implementation of a new Women’s Health
Clinic slated for completion in Fiscal Year 2025, the onboarding of a new gynecologist, as well as
answers to questions asked by Veterans present at the event.
The program concluded with a health fair showcasing the clinical service lines, resources, and
benefits discussed during the presentation, including a tour of the current Women’s Health Clinic
and an opportunity for participants to enroll for services in real-time.
For more information, contact Women Veterans Program Manager Laura Caisse at (603) 624-4366
ext. 6541.
VA Manchester Healthcare System is part of the VA New England Healthcare System which
includes eight medical centers, located in the six New England states. Manchester VA is comprised
of one main campus located in Manchester and four community-based outpatient clinics located in
Conway, Portsmouth, Somersworth, and Tilton. The Portsmouth outpatient clinic is located at Pease
Air National Guard Base.