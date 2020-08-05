WOODSTOCK — Command Master Chief Jeffrey Ingalls is being remembered in his hometown with a monument that honors his courage and commitment to the nation, his community, the Navy and to veterans who have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Ingalls, 59, passed away unexpectedly at home from heart failure, a consequence of PTSD, on March 28. A wake for him will be held next Monday and Ingalls will be interred at Woodstock Cemetery the next day.
Born in Littleton to Priscilla (Cawley) Ingalls and the late John B. Ingalls, he was a 1978 graduate of Lin-Wood High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17.
Eight years later, on June 14, 1985, after completing a sanitation project in Greece, Ingalls and his six-member Underwater Construction Team One were aboard a commercial flight from Athens to Los Angeles when it was hijacked by Hezbollah terrorists.
As the drama unfolded, the terrorists beat and then executed Robert Stethem, the junior member of UCT 1 whom Ingalls, according to his wife Nancy, had taken under his wing.
The experience changed her husband, she said, and later led to his founding the Veterans Rest Stop, a Woodstock nonprofit for veterans in transition.
Because he was so low-key, said his wife, Jeffrey Ingalls “would hate” the memorial: a granite bench and brass plaque that will be erected in Soldiers Park sometime in September.
But she agreed with representatives of both Veterans2Veterans Group of Littleton and the X-4 Island (Lakes Region) Seabees, a chapter of the National Seabees Veterans Association, that it is a fitting tribute to him and a continuation of his work.
“He didn’t talk about the hijacking,” said Nancy Ingalls, but it changed his life and he sought help for the PTSD it caused.
Upon returning to North Woodstock in 2000 from Virginia, Jeff Ingalls founded NMI & Sons, a low-impact excavation and site work service, and eventually began serving on the town’s Planning Board.
He received counseling for PTSD in Littleton and his therapist alerted him to the fact that other patients were similarly inspired to help veterans.
One of them was Chuck Bradley, the vice president of V2VG, who got to know Ingalls and to appreciate his sense of humor.
Prior to a “roast” of area veterans in 2019, Bradley said he asked Ingalls about what he could say about Ingalls’ background, and “he allowed me some freedom” to address the hijacking.
It was clearly a difficult subject for him, said Bradley, but Ingalls, despite his personal pain, “could make someone who stubbed their toe feel so good about themselves.”
Ingalls also sent money, and directed veterans who needed help to V2VG, said Bradley, and they both awaited the opening of the Vets Rest Stop sometime this year.
Vets Rest Stop, explained Nancy Ingalls, was born of a conversation her husband had with a fellow veteran.
The men “realized it was the best counseling they had,” she said, adding that the death of his colleague by suicide made her husband even more driven.
“He definitely died too young,” said Ingalls. “He exercised and ate right.”
She recalled that Jeff proposed to her while they and other hijacking victims were flying back to the U.S. from Germany. “I prayed before that, ‘Have him come back, God, have him come back,’” and her prayer was answered.
The couple married in 1986 and have two sons, Keagen, 29, of Crested Butte, Colo., and Brenden, 26, of Easton.
Brenden, who served in the US Army from 2013-2016 and is now a sergeant in the Vermont National Guard, said having the memorial bench at Soldiers Park means a lot to his family.
“Someday, when I have children, I can take them to the park and tell them about the granddad they never met,” he said.
Nancy Ingalls called the memorial bench an “overwhelming” gesture, “more than I could have ever imagined.”
Bradley said the memorial is appropriate and necessary because Jeff Ingalls was not as well known as he should have been in North Woodstock.
Bob Gagne, of X-4 Island (Lakes Region) Seabees, said there had been consideration of honoring Ingalls with an installation at the NH Veterans Cemetery, but the decision was made to do so in North Woodstock.
The memorial, which describes Ingalls as a “Prisoner of War/Sailor/Seabee/Husband/Father” is a reminder that “someone in the best physical health of their life” can still succumb to the effects of PTSD, said Bradley.
During his 17 days of captivity by Hezbollah, Ingalls “maintained the highest tradition and fortitude while keeping with the United States Navy core values of honor, courage, and commitment,” the plaque said, adding that he “lived a life for all to emulate. / Hooyah Master Chief!”