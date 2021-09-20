Sitting in a crimson red chair in the living room of his apartment, 96-year-old Joe Picard took a deep breath, looked into the camera, and began to recall his memories from more than 70 years ago during World War II.
Powerful moments like these have been captured throughout the summer, with veterans and family members of veterans alike sharing their stories from the World War II era as part of a collaboration between Taylor Community, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community, and the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro.
Picard’s recollection of the war has become the first story unveiled in the “Faces of Taylor” series of videos that shed light on some of their residents who experienced life during World War II.
In the video released in August, Picard shares his experience enlisting for the draft in 1943 and of his service overseas, while discussing how his unit moved through Scotland, England, Germany and France until his return home in 1945. Commonly called “Pic” while in the military, Picard was a field clerk in his battery.
At times, Picard choked up and looked off into the distance deep in thought while recalling the friends he had lost, including his best friend who originally was a native of Laconia.
“It has been an incredibly moving and emotional experience filming these stories and recording the audio pieces for this project,” said Alana Persson, a Taylor Community employee who is filming the "Faces of Taylor" series.
Persson, who said she has shed both tears with residents and laughter throughout the filming process, said the project has meant a lot to her due to her childhood ties to Taylor.
“Growing up, my mom was a volunteer at Taylor, and each week she visited residents in the Taylor Home. One resident in particular named Tony, I grew very fond of because of the incredible stories he would tell, so I began visiting weekly,” said Persson.
Tony, a World War II veteran and former prisoner of war, has since passed.
“I’ve pursued this project with Tony often on my mind, realizing that while I can’t capture his story, I can capture other stories like Joe’s so that these stories and people can live on,” Persson said.
According to Mike Culver, executive director of the Wright Museum, first-person narratives from World War II veterans are “increasingly rare.”
“Joe’s story underscores the importance of the Wright Museum in being able to present these stories to people of all ages,” he said. “We are thrilled to work with Taylor Community on this project.
Other videos in the series will be released monthly.