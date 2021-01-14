A group of people gathered outside of Margeson Apartments in Portsmouth on Thursday morning to celebrate the 98th birthday of World War II veteran Raymond Goulet.
There were letters from members of U.S. Congress read aloud, congratulatory resolutions and cards were sent by Gov. Chris Sununu and N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, the crowd sang “Happy Birthday,” and Goulet let retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc show everyone the famed wallet he carried in his pocket on D-Day.
The idea for the outdoor event came about after a campaign kicked off to send Goulet birthday cards to help brighten his spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has received over 3,000 cards from all over the world.
Marga Coulp and Gayle Davis organized the celebration.
“I said, ‘We’ve got to have something outside. We’re going to hope and pray for a good day,’ and that’s how it all started,” Coulp said.
Goulet who, as a 21-year-old U.S. Army technical sergeant, was among the first of 156,000 Allied troops to land on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.
Goulet was also part of the famous “Red Ball Express” truck convoys delivering Allied material across Europe.
Goulet has been an active Pease Greeter over the years. They welcome troops passing through Portsmouth International Airport on their way to, or from, areas of conflict.
Bolduc was the keynote speaker on Thursday.
“Ray is obviously a true American hero and I get humbled and embarrassed and appreciate it when I get referred to as a hero, but I am not a hero. I have served with many, and I have met many, and now today, I get to meet a true American hero,” Bolduc said.
Air Force veteran Matt Mayberry emceed the event and described Goulet as “very special” afterwards.
“With each passing day, we lose more and more of our history, our living history, our World War II vets. When Gayle Davis and Marga Coulp said, ‘We’re doing this. Come and help,’ I knew there was no other place to be today,” Mayberry said.
Goulet was thrilled with the turnout.
“With all of these wonderful people here, I have to feel the greatest,” Goulet said after the event.
Goulet was one of the first veteran outpatients to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at VA Manchester Healthcare System this month.
On Thursday afternoon, Portsmouth Mayor Rick Becksted presented a proclamation to Goulet, declaring Jan. 14 “Raymond Goulet Day.”