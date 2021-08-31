A group of seven residents from the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton were recently given a special tour of the Wright Museum of World War II.
Among them were Army veteran James “Jim” Brown and Air Force veteran Rita Landry.
Brown said his trip to the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro was “outstanding, phenomenal and delightful.”
“I hadn’t heard of the museum prior to moving to the NH Veterans Home,” he said.
His favorite exhibit was the Time Tunnel that goes year by year through the war in conjoining rooms.
“There was so much to see that you can’t take it all in at once — you need to go back,” said Brown, who added, “We must remember our past to prevent a recurrence.”
“It brought back so many memories as a child,” he said.
Landry had also never heard of the museum.
“I loved it — I loved everything about it,” she said.
Her favorite exhibit was “Women and the War Effort: Recruiting Posters of World War II,” which she said reminded her of the day she attended the dedication of the Military Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1997.
“There were 30,000 women there that day,” she said. “It was such a wonderful experience to see all the women in uniform, or part of their uniforms ... I have a framed picture of that memorial. I’m so proud to have it.”
According to Executive Director Mike Culver, the Wright Museum has invited residents from the NH Veterans Home in Tilton for the past few years.
“For the staff and volunteers, it is one of the most enjoyable and fulfilling events during the exhibition season,” he said. “Because the vets are given personalized tours, we all have the opportunity to share stories and learn about their service and their lives.”
To learn more about the museum, or schedule a custom tour, visit wrightmuseum.org.