The Wright Museum in Wolfeboro will host a dedication ceremony Aug. 16 to commemorate the completion of a walkway that leads from the museum entrance to its Remembrance Garden.
The finished walkway was made possible by a donation from Sandown resident Dan Marrone, whose affinity for the museum underscores his appreciation for all those who served in World War II, including his father, Private First Class Daniel Marrone, who served in Gen. George Patton’s Third Army.
“My father was part of a crew that fired the Army’s largest cannon — the 155-millimeter ‘Long Tom,’” Marrone said.
The field weapon had an 18-mile range and 90-pound shells.
Marrone said his father was always proud of the fact that his unit spent “343 consecutive days of mud, snow and blood in the field without relief.”
“But they got the job done,” he said.
Executive Director Mike Culver said the dedication ceremony was rescheduled from last year due to the pandemic.
“We are all very thankful we are able to host this special ceremony and honor all those who have served,” he said.
Facing Center Street, the Remembrance Garden is framed by shrubbery, flags and the exterior wall of the museum upon which hundreds of memorial bricks are affixed.
In addition to Marrone, prior supporters of the Remembrance Garden include Meredith Village Savings Bank, Northeast Delta Dental, and John Warner.
In the event of rain, the 1 to 2 p.m. dedication ceremony will take place inside the new DuQuoin Education Center, which features ample seating.
The Wright features more than 14,000 items in its collection that are representative of both the World War II homefront and battlefield.