NASHUA — Even in the face of the COVID pandemic, running endures across the nation, with millions of enthusiasts and hundreds of races, be they 5K or 26-mile marathons.
The famed Boston Marathon had to be canceled last year and postponed this year until the fall. But as I recently learned, there were once “runners” whose routes were a bit more demanding than today’s events.
During World War I, runners ran for their lives and those of their comrades.
Nashua’s Mike LaRocque had a grandfather who did just that.
“My grandfather, Patrick James Cavanaugh, standing in at 5’6” was just the right size to be a runner of messages to the front lines in World War 1 keeping the various units in communication with each other,” LaRocque said.
His grandfather, born in Ireland, immigrated to the U.S. and settled first in Amesbury, Mass., and later in Methuen, Mass., He would be no stranger to New Hampshire, over the years regularly visiting relatives here.
Mike LaRocque and his dad, George, were fixtures in the Nashua YMCA and Camp Sargent, which was a summer camp run by the YMCA.
As a young Methuen water department employee, Cavanaugh was once briefly buried in a sewer line trench that he and others were digging. Not long thereafter, he would encounter many trenches as he ran from one to another during the war.
According to documents he kept, Cavanaugh enlisted in the Army at age 21 on July, 21, 1917. Private First Class Cavanaugh would serve as a runner in several battles, including Chateau-Thierry in July 1918, as a member of L Company, Third Infantry Battalion. Then came Belleau Wood in early September, and then the last battle of the Great War, the Meuse-Argonne offensive under the leadership of Gen. John Pershing. The armistice to end the fighting came just two months later.
The Army depended on a range of methods to relay messages between units. Options ranged from the telegraph to telephones to colored flares, mirrors that reflected flashes of sunlight, bugles, whistles, and trained dogs and pigeons. But the most reliable means of communicating along the front was in the form of one of the war’s most dangerous roles: the runner who ran from trench to trench with valuable information.
According to Doran Cart, senior curator at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., runners were more dependable than staticky connections on phone lines. “They could memorize complicated messages in case papers they were carrying were destroyed or became illegible. And they could locate hard-to-find places.”
Cart said that since keeping in contact with other flanking units was essential for survival, “each army had their own runners who were ready to set off with critical updates.”
And though they were more reliable, their life spans were often much shorter than those who remained to fight in the trenches, often with information gained by those runners.
Patrick Cavanaugh beat the odds. Eleven days after the armistice, he was honorably discharged from the Army at Camp Devens in his home state of Massachusetts, where he would raise his family and die at age 83.
Mike LaRocque said his grandfather rarely talked about his war experiences. When he did so, Mike was in awe of what his grandfather and other runners, volunteers for such dangerous missions, had done.