KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While digging through boxes in South Pasadena, Calif., Jan MacMichael was surprised to find 100-year-old military service papers from a woman whose name she did not recognize.
The papers documented the journey of World War I Army nurse Clara Olson, who enlisted in Kalamazoo, Mich., in 1917.
MacMichael found the documents while sorting through the belongings of her partner’s parents, she said. When the name didn’t ring a bell with any family members,
MacMichael decided to contact the Kalamazoo Gazette newsroom to seek help finding Olson’s family.
MacMichael said she came from a family of veterans, and that her mother’s World War II service papers were a cherished physical piece of their family history. She was hoping the same might become true for Olson’s family, she said.
“That paper is over 100 years old,” she said. “If it’s survived this long, well, I didn’t want to throw it away. I thought that would be a disservice to whoever originally kept it.”
In pursuit of learning more about Olson, and potentially living relatives, MLive Media Group, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., sought help from archivists at the Western Michigan University Archives and Regional History Collections. Lynn Houghton, regional history curator, and Sharon Carlson, history librarian, began untangling the web. They tapped into resources like newspaper clippings, city directories, federal censuses and yearbooks.Finding the correct Olson was challenging because of her common first and last names, they said. Instead, they had to rely on finding a common thread through her ancestors with Norwegian and Swedish last names.
“They had a good name and that makes all the difference in the world,” Carlson said.
Even so, their search resulted in many, many Olsons or Olsens with Norwegian or Swedish heritage who lived in the Midwest, Houghton said.
“Sometimes you do hit a brick wall,” Houghton said.
Two Clara Agnes Olsons turned up during their search. Both were born in the mid-1880s and both had a father named Andrew.
What finally differentiated the two Olsons was
One resource was an “Honor Roll of Kalamazoo County.” found on the shelves of the archives.The historical yearbook listed Kalamazoo residents who went off to war, and included head shots of each person and basic information about their military service. Olson was born in 1892 and grew up in a farm family in Northfield, Wis.
Based on city directories, Houghton and Carlson reasoned Olson arrived in Kalamazoo in 1913 to pursue a degree at Bronson Methodist Hospital’s School of Nursing.
Olson, class of 1916, was one of the charter members of the Bronson Hospital Alumnae Association, according to the book “Bronson Women and the School of Nursing: Journeys Through 100 Years.”
In June 1916, Olson was named in a Kalamazoo Gazette article about seven applicants vying for the job of public inspection nurse. Olson was runner-up for the job.
Olson’s military service began on Sept. 5, 1917, at a Detroit base. She was sent to Columbia War Hospital in New York before being transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital in Hoboken, N.J., according to the book. She was stationed overseas in Vittel, France, for two years. While she was serving abroad at base hospital No. 36, the Kalamazoo Gazette published a short piece, “Reveille tells Army Life Abroad,” written by base doctors and nurses with Kalamazoo ties.
In 1918, Olson spent the end of May and much of June ill with scarlet fever, according to her paperwork. The rest of her time serving in France was marked with more illness — pneumonia and empyema. According to her paperwork, she became ill. She returned to the U.S. in 1919. That month, according to the paperwork, Olson arrived at a Newport News, Va., hospital and then was transferred to a Fort Sheridan, Ill., hospital — but as a patient rather than a nurse.
In 1920, Olson returned to Kalamazoo.
Neither the 1920 census nor the Kalamazoo city directory from that time showed any record of Olson.
Public records show she moved to California and married. She and her husband, Charles Carbinier, appeared in 1924 voter registration records in Los Angeles. Both graduated from dental school at the University of Southern California. They were dentists in the early 1940s, until Carbinier entered active duty in World War II, serving as a lieutenant commander in the Navy Dental Corps. In 1945, he died from a heart attack at the Navy base in San Francisco. Olson remarried and was widowed again. She never had children. She stayed in the LA area and lived to 83.
Houghton and Carlson could not find any living relatives. A Los Angeles Times obituary said she was survived by in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The Kalamazoo Gazette contacted MacMichael to share the news that Olson had lived, worked and died in Southern California. Once MacMichael heard Olson’s married name, it finally clicked. The Carbiniers were close friends of her partner’s family. Both couples had attended USC dentistry school.
“I just had no way to connect the dots,” MacMichael said.
For those interested in finding the missing link in their own genealogy, Houghton and Carlson recommend starting with easily accessible resources through Google Books or Ancestry.com.
“I think Ancestry is a good portal,” Houghton said. “They may open a door for you and then there might be other places for you to go, too.”
“It is like a puzzle; it’s kind of fun,” Carlson said. “Some people do crossword puzzles; other people do other people’s genealogy.”
