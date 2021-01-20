The Zonta Club of Concord presented 350 “Got the Shot” pins to staff and residents of the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton. As the home began its second round of COVID-19 vaccinations this week, the pins provided a conversation starter for some who may have hesitancy.
“We are so proud and grateful to be able to present these pins to some of our most vulnerable citizens and heroes and the wonderful people who care for them,” said club president Janice Severance. “They deserve to receive the best care, and we are happy to celebrate the staff’s amazing effort to keep everyone safe and protected.”
The pin donation was funded by a sponsorship from Curbstone Financial Management Corp. in Manchester.
The club is broadening its mission to spread the word of how vital it is that all are vaccinated against COVID-19. On January 8, Zonta launched a vaccination education campaign, distributing “Can’t Wait to Vaccinate” pins in the Concord area. The club has sent pins to individuals and organizations across New England and as far away as New Mexico, Utah and Florida.
For more information about the campaign and how to obtain pins, visit www.zontaclubofconcordnh.org. As a 501©(3) charitable organization, donations are accepted to support the campaign. Pins are provided at no cost (shipping may apply) to individuals through generous community support.
Zonta invites businesses to purchase pins at cost to share with employees and customers. “We hope the pins start conversations and inspire people to protect our community as we have to do it together!”
The Zonta Club of Concord works at the local level of Zonta International with the mission to empower women through service and advocacy. Throughout 60 years of service to the greater Concord community, the club has provided over $75,000 worth of scholarships, as well as advocacy on many issues including domestic violence prevention, human trafficking, child marriage, refugee re-settlement, access to education and health care. The club also supports projects internationally to improve the lives of women in developing countries.