The unseasonably warm weather on Sunday broke a 125-year-old record.
Concord’s high temperature of 74 degrees broke the record high of 72 degrees set in 1895.
The average high temperature for Nov. 8 is 52 degrees, National Weather Service meteorologist Hunter Tubbs said.
“We are expecting continued near-record level temperatures through the beginning of the week,” he said.
The forecast calls for it to be in the mid-70s on Tuesday.
“Records will be challenged through Tuesday,” Tubbs said. “Wednesday it cools off a few degrees to around 70, so still well above average.”
The temperatures are expected to return to more seasonal temperatures starting on Thursday through next weekend, with highs in the 50s or 40s, he said.
Tubbs said it’s “impressive” to see the record broken Sunday.
“1895 is obviously a ways back,” he said. “It is definitely not something we see every year where we get into the low- to mid-70s in November, especially up here in New England."
The Climate Prediction Center is still favoring above-average temperatures for the foreseeable future.
No cold snaps are in the forecast, the meteorologist said.
The record high for Nov. 9 is 74 degrees, set in 1945. Monday's forecast calls for a high of 73 degrees — “within record territory,” Tubbs said.
For Nov. 10, the record high is 73, set in 1931, with Tuesday's forecasted high of 75 degrees.
“Things can still change, but I do expect potentially another record or two being broken here through the beginning of the week,” Tubbs said.