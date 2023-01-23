More than 30,000 New Hampshire homes and businesses were without power Monday morning with more snow and power outages expected through this afternoon.
Speed limits were lowered to 45 MPH on many major highways.
Eversource reported nearly 27,000 customers without power as of 9 a.m. Hardest hit were Amherst, Merrimack and Barrington, with more than 1,500 customers each affected. Manchester had nearly 1,000 without power.
“Working through the night, our crews and remote system operators have restored power to more than 27,000 customers across the state since the storm began -- caused primarily by trees and tree limbs damaging the electric system,” said William Hinkle, Eversource’s media relations manager.
“Combined with the snow already on trees from recent storms, the additional heavy, wet snow and strong winds in the forecast today is likely to cause further damage to the electric system and additional outages,” Hinkle said in an email.
He said reinforcements would aid in the restoration effort.
“Additional crews and resources from Massachusetts and Connecticut, including our Eversource colleagues, will be arriving in the state this morning to support our restoration effort -- as hundreds of line, tree and service crews, damage assessors and other staff are working around the clock to clear damage, make repairs and restore power to customers,” Hinkle said.
Others reporting outages include Unitil with 399, New Hampshire Electric Co-op with 3,208 and Liberty Utilities with 411, as of 9 a.m.
“We are already experiencing power outages across the state. Keep you and your family safe if you lose power,” said Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Practice power outage safety. Never run a generator indoors. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 9-1-1.”
Winds could gust up to 35 mph, Buxton warned.
Speed limits were lowered to 45 mph for all of Interstate 89, Interstate 93 north of Manchester, Route 101 east and west of Manchester, and the Spaulding Turnpike, according to Richard Arcand, spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation..
State DOT had nearly 600 vehicles out clearing and treating the roads.
“Right now, conditions are pretty good,” Arcand said. “They’re slush- and snow-covered north and west of Concord. South is black [pavement] and wet.”
The weather shuttered many schools again Monday. Storms canceled school in Manchester both Friday and Monday.
As of the morning rush hour, Manchester had received 3.2 inches of snow.
“In the next few hours, Manchester should be going over to all snow,” meteorologist Jon Palmer said about 8:30 a.m. from the National Weather Service Office in Gray, Maine.
Another 4 inches is likely to fall in Manchester with close to a half-foot more in Concord, he said.
Other areas topped Manchester’s snow tally.
“The highest in New Hampshire right now is 8 inches in Francestown,” Palmer said.
Concord received 7.2 inches as of 7 a.m. Nearly 5 inches fell in Carroll County but only 1.4 inches in Portsmouth, according to the Weather Service
A winter storm warning covered a wide swath of the state through 10 p.m. Monday with the Weather Service predicting a storm total of 7 to 10 inches.
Last week’s storm dropped wet snow that added “a lot of weight on the trees,” Palmer said.
“Once this storm came on through with some more heavy snow and a changeover (to rain) in spots, that added more weight to branches and ultimately caused branches to come down” including some on power lines, Palmer said.
Keene police reported multiple streets have been closed for trees and wires down across the roadway.
There were no flight cancellations at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to FlightAware.