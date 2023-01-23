More than 36,000 New Hampshire homes and businesses were without power Monday afternoon with more snow and power outages expected today.
A third storm in less than a week threatens to bring more winter woes Wednesday.
Eversource reported more than 33,000 customers spread over more than 90 communities without power as of 12:15 p.m.
Hardest hit were Dover and Amherst, with more than 3,000 customers each affected. Bedford had 2,937 without power and Manchester with 443.
“Working through the night, our crews and remote system operators have restored power to more than 27,000 customers across the state since the storm began -- caused primarily by trees and tree limbs damaging the electric system,” said William Hinkle, Eversource’s media relations manager.
“Combined with the snow already on trees from recent storms, the additional heavy, wet snow and strong winds in the forecast today is likely to cause further damage to the electric system and additional outages,” Hinkle said in an email Monday morning.
He said reinforcements would aid in the restoration effort.
“Additional crews and resources from Massachusetts and Connecticut, including our Eversource colleagues, will be arriving in the state this morning to support our restoration effort -- as hundreds of line, tree and service crews, damage assessors and other staff are working around the clock to clear damage, make repairs and restore power to customers,” Hinkle said.
Others reporting outages include Unitil with 926, New Hampshire Electric Co-op with 2,129 and Liberty Utilities with 28, as of 12:15 p.m.
“We are already experiencing power outages across the state. Keep you and your family safe if you lose power,” said Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Practice power outage safety. Never run a generator indoors. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 9-1-1.”
Winds could gust up to 35 mph, Buxton warned.
During a four-hour span ending at 9 a.m., State Police said troopers responded to more than 25 crashes and vehicles off the road.
Speed limits were lowered to 45 mph for all of Interstate 89, Interstate 93 north of Manchester, Route 101 east and west of Manchester, and the Spaulding Turnpike, according to Richard Arcand, spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation..
State DOT had nearly 600 vehicles out clearing and treating the roads, he said.
The weather shuttered many schools again Monday. Storms canceled school in Manchester both Friday and Monday. Monday’s Manchester Board of School Committee meeting was postponed until Jan 30.
More winter weather is expected Wednesday.
“Accumulating snow and mixed precipitation are likely Wednesday night and early Thursday,” the weather service warned in its hazardous outlook.
Snow totals as of Monday morning included 8.3 inches in Bow and 8 inches in Francestown, Whitefield and Carroll and 7.2 inches in Concord, according to National Weather Service spotters.
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport reported 3.2 inches as of 7 a.m.
A winter storm warning covered a wide swath of the state through 10 p.m. Monday with the Weather Service predicting a storm total of 7 to 10 inches.
Last week’s storm dropped wet snow that added “a lot of weight on the trees,” meteorologist Jon Palmer said from the National Weather Service Office in Gray, Maine.
“Once this storm came on through with some more heavy snow and a changeover (to rain) in spots, that added more weight to branches and ultimately caused branches to come down” including some on power lines, Palmer said.
Keene police reported multiple streets have been closed for trees and wires down across the roadway.
There were three delayed flights but no cancellations at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to FlightAware.
Due to the weather, the New Hampshire Legislature canceled its public hearings and committee meetings scheduled. Officials said those sessions will occur in the coming weeks.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s office postponed for a second, straight workday the swearing in of Haydin Simmons as the kid governor for 2023.
Simmons attends the Pollard Elementary School in Plaistow.
A winter storm cancelled the original schedule for this ceremony last Friday morning in Representatives Hall at the State House.
(Staff reporter Kevin Landrigan contributed.)