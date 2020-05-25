HAMPTON -- Monday wasn’t much of a day at the beach on either side of the Massachusetts-New Hampshire state line.
Massachusetts guidelines now allow for groups of fewer than 10 to gather on the beach, provided they adhere to social-distancing requirements -- not much of an issue with the gloomy weather.
Salisbury resident Ed Robinson was on the beach with his 9-year-old daughter, Charlotte, where temperatures were in the 50s and a light mist fell.
“If we had the weather like we had Friday when it was sunny and 80 degrees, this place would be packed right now, for sure,” he said.
A few surfers were out on the waves and several families enjoyed a picnic lunch picked up from take-out windows from the beachfront restaurants that aren’t yet open for indoor dining.
Hampton Beach remained off-limits Monday, still a week away from opening under Gov. Chris Sununu’s plan to gradually lift restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors strolled along the Ocean Boulevard walkway overlooking the beach, which was blocked off and empty.
“We knew the beaches were closed. We just came to walk around and get some fresh air. It feels good,” said Jason Teufel of Manchester, who was walking with his wife, Sarah, and pushing their 14-month-old daughter, Sayer, along in a stroller.
The Teufels said they are hoping to introduce Sayer to the ocean this summer, but that will have to wait at least a little while longer. Hampton and New Hampshire’s other beaches were on schedule to partially open next Monday, when the ban on at least some public parking will be lifted and visitors can return for recreational activities such as swimming and walking and jogging along the waterfront.
“We have no problem complying with all the regulations. It’s completely fine,” Jason Teufel said. “At least we can be out walking around. It’s the best you can ask for right now considering the circumstances.”
Across Ocean Boulevard, a few stores were open to customers, many of them wearing masks as they made their way up and down the sidewalk. Restaurants with outdoor seating appeared to be drawing a decent lunch crowd despite the weather.
Traffic along Route 1A was noticeably light for this time of year, although the parking lot at Brown’s Lobster Pound in Seabrook, N.H., was nearly full with vehicles from both neighboring states. Guests munched on seafood at the outdoor picnic tables outside the iconic eatery.
In Hampton, visitors also had plenty of space to walk freely or stop and sit down on a bench overlooking the water.
Steve and Jennifer Maggiacomo of Westwood, Mass., made a day trip with their two sons.
“We knew that the beach was closed, but the boardwalk would be open a -- just for a little change of scenery,” Jennifer Maggiacomo said. “For us it was really just a matter of trying to get out and walk around as safely as we can be.”
Bob Gearheart of Hampton said he was frustrated that New Hampshire was moving more slowly than its neighbors.
“Take a look at Massachusetts. They’ve got some great ideas on how to use beaches,” he said. “People can go on beaches -- 12 feet apart. You can’t sit on a beach here but you can sit on a beach in Massachusetts.”