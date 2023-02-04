230205-news-cold-JDG0015

Before dawn on Saturday, the summit of Mount Washington registered its coldest temperature on record: 47 degrees below zero, dwarfing an earlier milestone of minus-35 set in 1963, according to the observatory atop the state’s tallest peak.

Overnight Friday into early Saturday, New Hampshire and Northern New England registered the coldest temperatures recorded in the northern hemisphere at that time — colder than in Siberia, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.