Flood victims stand next to their tents after taking refuge, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Mehar, Pakistan August 29, 2022.  

 AKHTAR SOOMRO/REUTERS

A third of Pakistan is now underwater amid an unprecedented amount of rainfall since June, Pakistan's climate change minister, Sherry Rehman, said Monday.

That would mean an area about the size of Colorado is underwater. Pakistan, home to about 220 million, has a land mass of 307,000 square miles.

