Unseasonably warm air will make its way to the Granite State with temperatures expected to reach a high of 60 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
High pressure will move off the coast which will bring in the warm southwesterly air flow from Louisiana and Mississippi, according to Andy Pohl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“That is going to start in probably Tuesday and continue right into Wednesday and Thursday,” he said.
The average high for southern New Hampshire is 42 degrees.
“By Thursday, Manchester is going to be anywhere from 15 and 20 degrees above normal, with high temperatures reaching a high of 60 maybe 61,” he said.
The forecast calls for a high of 37 degrees on Monday, 51 degrees on Tuesday, 58 degrees on Wednesday and 61 degrees on Thursday.
A low pressure system will bring a cold front in Thursday night into Friday, but temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s. Saturday's temperatures will be in the mid-40s, Pohl said.