The weekend brought the coldest high temperature in more than a century to Concord, according to forecasters.
The high temperature of 59 degrees on Saturday beat the previous coldest high temperature of 61 degrees recorded in 1914, according to Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
The cold came after a heat wave and near record high temperatures of 96 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service website. The record high of 97 degrees was recorded in 1964, according to NWS records.
“We have a warm up coming,” Clair said. “It is going to be pretty warm and steamy (Tuesday).”
The high temperature is forecast to be 90 degrees Tuesday, but will likely feel warmer, Clair said. The forecast has the high temperatures listed as 85 degrees on Wednesday, 71 degrees on Thursday and 77 degrees on Friday.
Tropical Storm Elsa will track to the south and east of Southern New Hampshire, Clair said.
“It might still bring in some moisture,” he said. “It would be Thursday or Friday.”
Showers are possible Wednesday night through Friday night.
“There is a cold front coming either way,” Clair said of Elsa. “The storm itself is just adding a little extra moisture into the environment.”
“We would be seeing showers with or without the storm. It won’t be raining all the time.”
Brighter days might be ahead.
“It does look like conditions will improve by next weekend,” he said. “It will clear out more and get back into the low 80s.”