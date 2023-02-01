Winter weather in Dallas

A Bank of America Plaza employee shovels ice and snow from the sidewalks as a cold weather front moves through Dallas, Texas, U.S., January 31, 2023.

 SHELBY TAUBER/REUTERS

Airlines canceled over 1,800 flights in the United States on Wednesday, after an ice storm hit states from Texas to West Virginia.

A total of 1,897 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled, while 750 flights were delayed as of 8.41 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.