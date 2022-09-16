Monsoon season in Sehwan

Displaced people walk on flooded highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, on Friday.

 AKHTAR SOOMRO/REUTERS

EXETER, England -- With new evidence that catastrophic climate-change "tipping points" are nearing - from surging sea levels as polar ice melts to spiking temperatures as methane escapes thawing permafrost - scientists are quietly planning for the unthinkable.

"Extreme climate change risks are under-explored," Luke Kemp, a researcher with the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk at the University of Cambridge, warned at a pioneering conference on the theme at the University of Exeter this week.