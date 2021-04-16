Leigh Daley had two words when asked to comment on Friday’s spring snowstorm.
“It stinks,” she said as she cleared off an inch of slushy snow from her car windshield in downtown Exeter.
The mid-April storm delivered a mixed bag of weather to New Hampshire with some parts of the Monadnock Region measuring nearly a foot of heavy, wet snow that weighed down trees and areas closer to the coast seeing a sloppy inch or so after a changeover from rain.
Thousands of power outages were reported, including one caused by a tree on power lines along Route 125 in Brentwood that resulted in an emergency response after an Eversource worker was hit on the head by a fallen limb.
Brentwood Fire Chief Joe Bird said the worker suffered a laceration to his head, but was wearing his helmet at the time and is expected to be OK.
“The safety of our crews, along with the communities and customers we serve, is always our top priority. Our worker has been evaluated and we are grateful that he is okay,” Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said.
Eversource crews had restored power to more than 10,500 customers by late Friday afternoon, Hinkle said, and expected to have the few hundred that remained in the dark back online by evening.
Hinkle said about 80% of those who lost power were in communities served by the company’s Keene work center.
New Hampshire Electric Cooperative reported 3,200 customers without power at the peak of the storm around 9 a.m. Friday, according to company spokesman Seth Wheeler. Customers in the utility’s Sunapee and Andover districts were hit the hardest.
Out of state contractors were brought in to help NHEC crews with the restoration effort, which Wheeler said was expected to be completed by Friday night.
“Nearly all of our significant outages were in this southwestern area, affecting numerous small towns largely in Sullivan County. They had reports of up to eight inches of heavy wet snow out there, which was enough to bring down branches and trees on power lines,” Wheeler said.
Cheshire, western Hillsborough and Sullivan counties saw some of the biggest snow totals from the storm.
The amounts varied significantly depending on elevation.
Spofford, which is part of Chesterfield, reported about a foot of snow by Friday afternoon, followed by Washington with 11 inches, Jaffrey with 9.6, Charlestown with 8.4 and New Ipswich with 7.5.
While the storm didn’t break any official state records for April snowfall, forecasters said it was still notable for this time of year.
“Any time you get six-plus inches of snow in April it’s pretty significant,” said Donny Dumont, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering said several vehicles went off the road during the storm, but no injuries were reported.
“What we found is that they already had summer tires put on and they just were not expecting it to glaze over the way it did. When the road actually got cooled down enough where it was actually sticking on the road and cooling to where it was a glazed surface, that’s when things started to look a little shaky,” he said.
The spring snow caught some people off guard, but not Chickering.
“Nothing should be surprising. Two days ago it was 70 degrees and it was beautiful out and now we’re looking at snowfall,” he said.
On the Seacoast, the rain began switching over to snow Friday morning and it didn’t take long to begin sticking as the intensity picked up.
The snowy weather didn’t stop customers from visiting Clyde’s Cupcakes food truck to grab a treat in downtown Exeter.
“I’ve been doing this for 10 years so I know it snows one time in April a year so I just expect it,” owner Clyde Bullen said.
Exeter resident Sam Ostroff, who mowed his lawn Thursday for the first time this spring, wasn’t bothered by the snow when he stopped by for a couple of cupcakes.
“It’s New England so it’s not really unexpected,” he said.
The weather also couldn’t keep people away from Hemingway Farms in Charlestown.
“I think seeing all the flowers helps lift people’s spirits a bit. There were a few here getting flowers today even though I had to remind them to keep them in their garage until things pass,” said Beth Klebes, who helps run the farm.