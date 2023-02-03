Cold weather in Manhattan, New York City

WORCESTER, Mass., — A powerful arctic blast swept into the Northeast on Friday, pushing temperatures to perilously low levels across the region, including New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, where the wind chill dropped to 105 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, forecasters said.

Wind-chill warnings were posted for most of New York state and all six New England states — Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine — a region home to some 16 million people.