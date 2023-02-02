The state is bracing for an unprecedented blast of cold weather Friday into Saturday, with wind chills of minus-35 or lower predicted and residents urged to hunker down for up to three days in the face of harsh conditions and possible power outages.
“This is going to be a cold weather crisis from Seabrook to Colebrook,” Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday at a news conference at the Concord Fire Department.
Sununu said he had no plans to declare a state of emergency or to activate the New Hampshire National Guard to help communities deal with the state's homeless population.
“I have not activated the Guard, but they are ready,” he said.
Sununu said state and local partners are prepared to give assistance to families in need.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Sunday for all of New Hampshire.
The wind chill factor Friday morning will be at or below zero statewide.
Friday's high temperature will be in the single digits, dipping below zero in the evening.
Over Friday night into Saturday morning, some spots could experience wind chills of 35 degrees below or colder, forecasters said.
Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Donald Buxton said no decision had been made to open the Emergency Operations Center as of mid-day Thursday.
Buxton urged residents to make sure they have at least three days of supplies to ride out this cold snap and to prepare for the possibility of power outages.
"We’ve been keeping a close eye on the forecast and monitoring multiple models this week, while also remaining in close contact with ISO-NE" the regional grid operator, said William Hinkle, media relations manager for Eversource. The power company has rescheduled planned work on the system, and crews and remote system operators will be ready to respond to local issues across the state.
Sununu: 'It's a tight window'
Forecasters said the cold blast should quickly move out of the region and be gone by day’s end Saturday.
“It’s a tight window, but it going to get pretty extreme here so fast,” Sununu said.
Local event sponsors canceled many outdoor events across the state Saturday, the governor said.
He urged residents to stay indoors while checking on their neighbors.
“We are tough, we are resilient about our weather, but that is because we are prepared,” Sununu said.
Officials' biggest concern is residents in very small towns who live quite a distance from services, he said.
McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester will be closed Friday, reopening Saturday at 11 am, said Ross Boisvert, general manager. Loon Mountain plans to keep lifts running Friday and Saturday. Friday night snow tubing is canceled, along with a Freestyle mogul competition scheduled this weekend. "High winds can impact these operations. We'll make changes as needed," said Loon Mountain manager Kevin Bell.
Jay Broccolo, director of weather operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, said winds could get as high as 110 miles per hour on the summit.
He urged citizens to suspend all hiking activities this weekend all over the state.
“The weather being forecasted is looking pretty gnarly, even for our standards,” Broccolo said.
Hikers in these conditions above the treeline can quickly get someone in a life-threatening predicament starting with the “simplest of things” such as taking a glove off, he said.
“There’s always a cascading of events that we see when things turn tragic," Broccolo said.
Christine Santaniello, associate commissioner with the Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has 750 beds in 18 homeless shelters and another 350 beds available from “cold weather stations” that eight community organizations have set up in all 10 counties.
The state had no estimate of how many of these shelter beds are already filled.
Last year Sununu designated using $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act grants for local communities to open these homeless shelters and $1 million to create the cold weather stations.
The emergency shelter locations are:
- Southwestern Community Services: 96 Main St., Claremont;
- Salvation Army McKenna House: 100 S. Fruit St., Concord;
- My Friend’s Place: 368 Washington St., Dover;
- Seacoast Family Promise: 27 Hampton Rd., Exeter;
- New Generation: 568 Portsmouth Ave., Greenland;
- Hundred Nights, Inc: 17 Lamson St., Keene;
- Southwestern Community Services: 63 Community Way, Keene;
- Salvation Army Carey House: 6 Spring St., Laconia;
- Tyler Blain House: 56 Prospect St., Lancaster;
- Burch House: 25 Mountain Brook Cir., Lincoln;
- Families in Transition – New Horizons: 122 Market St., Manchester;
- Angie’s Place: 434 Union St., Manchester;
- Families in Transition: 136 Lowell St., Manchester;
- Helping Hands Outreach: 50 Lowell St., Manchester;
- Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter: 2 Quincy St., Nashua;
- Bridge House: 260 Highland St., Plymouth;
- Cross Roads House: 600 Lafayette Rd., Portsmouth and,
- Friends Emergency Housing: 130 Pembroke Rd., Suite 200, Concord.