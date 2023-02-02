Sununu: State is ready for brief, 'cold weather crisis'
Flanked by state and local officials, Gov. Chris Sununu briefed reporters Thursday on the plans that state and local officials have for dealing with the bitter cold Friday into Saturday across the state.

The state is bracing for an unprecedented blast of cold weather Friday into Saturday, with wind chills of minus-35 or lower predicted and residents urged to hunker down for up to three days in the face of harsh conditions and possible power outages.

“This is going to be a cold weather crisis from Seabrook to Colebrook,” Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday at a news conference at the Concord Fire Department. 