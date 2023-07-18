Heatwave in Spain

Tourists try to cool off at the City of Arts and Sciences during a heat wave in Valencia, Spain July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Eva Máñez

 EVA MANEZ

PARIS -- Organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are paying close attention to long-term weather models, Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet said on Tuesday, as swathes of Europe baked again in near-record temperatures.

The heatwave engulfing the northern hemisphere is set to intensify this week, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said, with temperatures in the Mediterranean, North America, Asia and North Africa expected to be above 104 Fahrenheit for a number of days.