A powerful winter storm is predicted to sweep across the United States from west to east, bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and an icy mix to New England and causing widespread travel disruptions.

AccuWeather predicted that cities like Minneapolis, which are located in the Midwest, would receive one to two feet of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. According to Detour, winter storm warnings had been issued for the Pacific Northwest and parts of the Rockies on Monday. Due to the severity of the storm, the city’s airport may have to close, and passengers flying out of nearby airports, such as Chicago and Detroit, should prepare for significant delays.