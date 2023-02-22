A powerful winter storm is predicted to sweep across the United States from west to east, bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and an icy mix to New England and causing widespread travel disruptions.
AccuWeather predicted that cities like Minneapolis, which are located in the Midwest, would receive one to two feet of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. According to Detour, winter storm warnings had been issued for the Pacific Northwest and parts of the Rockies on Monday. Due to the severity of the storm, the city’s airport may have to close, and passengers flying out of nearby airports, such as Chicago and Detroit, should prepare for significant delays.
As the storm moves toward the midsection of the country, a number of airlines have released travel waivers. One of these was issued by Delta Airlines for travel through February 24 in the upper Midwest. Given that Minneapolis is a sizable hub for the airline, the storm is likely to have an impact on Delta’s operations in that city.
Similar travel waivers were issued for the Midwest and neighboring regions by United Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit Airlines, and Alaska Airlines.
After wreaking havoc in the Midwest, the storm is predicted to move east and dump up to 18 inches of snow on the northern regions of Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire, according to AccuWeather. In other locations, such as coastal Maine and far upstate New York, six to twelve inches of snow are anticipated to fall.
Rain is anticipated to fall further south in cities like Pittsburgh, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh.
Travel + Leisure offers some great advice for those who are anxious about their flight’s departure time. Folks can find out more information, such as whether or not their plane has arrived at the airport by checking the inbound status of their flight. Despite the inevitability of weather delays, travelers can mitigate their impact by booking a nonstop flight or an early morning flight.
