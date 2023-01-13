The American flag lies in the shrubs in front of the storm damaged Selma Country Club

A large tornado killed at least six in Alabama, tearing a sudden path across the central part of the state Thursday afternoon as it ripped apart buildings, felled trees, and left hundreds of thousands without power.

The storm flipped mobile homes, tore away roofs, and downed power lines. It knocked out cell towers in the city of Selma, leaving the towers running on backup battery as workers rushed to repair them, and pushed some people into emergency shelters.