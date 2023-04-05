General view shows a tornado on a field near Pleasantville

General view shows a tornado on a field near Pleasantville, Iowa, U.S., April 4, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Courtesy of Carol Anderson & Chad Swager/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

At least four people were killed and many were injured after a destructive tornado tore through Bollinger County in Missouri in the middle of the night. Damage from the strike appeared most significant in the village of Glenallen, about 100 miles south of St. Louis, officials said Wednesday, as multiple agencies began search and rescue operations.

Sgt. Clark Parrott, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said he thinks most people may have been at home when the tornado struck, given the hour and the fact that it hit a quiet, rural area. The tornado touched down around 4 a.m., according to the Storm Prediction Center.