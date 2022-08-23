Dallas floods

The Trinity River flows through Dallas on Monday. 

 Emil Lippe/Washington Post

DALLAS - Streets and highways around Dallas remained waterlogged Monday afternoon after flash floods struck the Dallas-Fort Worth area overnight, leaving at least one person dead. Signs of flooding lingered even after the rain mostly cleared from the metroplex.

In Mesquite, southeast of Dallas, a body was recovered Monday afternoon from a vehicle in a creek. Elsewhere, authorities conducted water rescues and evacuated residents from flooded areas; cars remained abandoned, some parked on the sides of interstates, either flooded or damaged in crashes; numerous highway ramps and lanes were shut down. At the interchange of Interstates 30 and 45 and U.S. Highway 75 - a trouble spot on good days - flooding had traffic down to a trickle in one lane.

Dallas floods

The Trinity River flows at Trinity Overlook Park near downtown Dallas on Monday. 