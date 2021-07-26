At least seven people were killed and several others critically injured after a sandstorm led to a series of crashes involving at least 20 vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Utah.
The crash occurred on Interstate 15 between the Meadow and Kanosh exits, state officials said. There, "high winds caused a sand or dust storm and impaired visibility on the roadway," according to a news release.
Several people were taken to hospitals in critical condition, according to the release. Multiple ground and air ambulances were used to transport victims.
Sgt. Cameron Roden, a spokesman for Utah Highway Patrol, told The Washington Post that 11 people were taken to hospitals on Sunday. But he noted that it was a "preliminary number," as authorities are still confirming how many people were involved.
Those killed in the crash were not immediately identified. Roden said authorities think that four adults and three children were killed.
Images of the pileup shared by the Utah Highway Patrol show semi-trucks, pickup trucks and other vehicles involved in the wreckage. One vehicle appeared to be severed and nearly tipped over by a semi.
"It's still an active scene as far as the investigation goes - we have a long ways to go in determining all the circumstances that unfolded at the time the crash happened," Roden said. "This is a very tragic event that affected a lot of people."
Roden said the Highway Patrol thinks that multiple crashes may have occurred in the area, rather than one crash.
The crashes, which happened around 4:30 p.m., prompted the closure of southbound traffic, which was rerouted around the crash site.
Kanosh is about a 160-mile drive southwest from Salt Lake City.