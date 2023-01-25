The Sunday-into-Monday snowstorm continued to bless the North Country at midweek, including in Littleton, where it had smoothed a “fat-tire bike” track and permitted Tuesday’s opening of a community ski hill, and in Jackson, where it provided a softer surface for Frann Ravid to fall down on.
Soon to be superseded by an overnight storm that was forecast to hit most of New Hampshire late Wednesday, the early-week storm brought eight or more inches of snow to the Jackson Cross Country Ski Area.
Snow from that storm, said Ellen Chandler, executive director of the nonprofit Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, improved conditions at Jackson XC, but its real impact will be felt this weekend when snowshoers and skiers arrive in large numbers.
Tuesday nonetheless saw a fair number of people on the trails, including Ravid, a Center Conway resident and exercise instructor for Conway’s parks and recreation department.
Ravid said she is a beginner cross-country skier and recently decided to take lessons at Jackson XC.
“I’m starting to have fun,” she said, adding that after eight years of self-teaching, “I almost sold my skis” because of her lack of progress.
Conditions at Jackson XC have been good and have gotten better, Ravid said.
“The snow was soft and forgiving” on Tuesday, she said, noting that because of the conditions, she skied for the first time over the covered bridge at the Jackson XC and then up trails toward the Ellis River.
Asked to critique the conditions, Ravid demurred.
“I’m not the condition expert,” she declared, but, “It’s not icy… it’s soft for when you crash, like I often do.”
Janet and Pete Lavoie of Glen said the Jackson XC trails were a delight.
The early-week snowfall was a “game changer,” said Lavoie, who works in the rental shop at Jackson XC. As as a perk, he gets to do some skiing with his wife when he’s not on the job.
He said the local economy “pretty much was praying” for such a snowfall.
Ski life in Littleton
At the Mt. Eustis Ski Hill in Littleton, President Katelyn Krumperman said the downtown rope tow was able to open Wednesday after seven inches of snow Sunday and Monday.
A nonprofit like Jackson XC, Mt. Eustis relies exclusively on natural snow, she said, though the Attitash Mountain Resort was kind enough to donate a groomer.
On Wednesday afternoon, Zach Johnsen, a member of the Mt. Eustis board of directors, started the first fire for the first day of the ski season there.
“It was really low snowfall, so far, until now,” Johnsen said. “It’s very exciting,” he said, that opening day has finally arrived.
Dave Harkless, one of the founders of the revived Mt. Eustis and owner of Littleton Bike & Fitness, said the storm is helping fill in gaps on the 22-mile network at PRKR MTN Trails at Parker Mountain in the northwest corner of Littleton.
Also a nonprofit, PRKR MTN — “We just took out the vowels,” Harkless said — offers “hand-built community-driven mountain bike, hiking, skiing, and running trails…”
Given the overall lack of snowfall earlier this winter, the most recent snow is “going to make it a whole lot better” for fat-tire bikers at PRKR MTN, Harkless said. Volunteers this week have been grooming about 14 miles of trails, he said.
“Once you get more snow, the snow fills all the nooks and crannies between the roots and rocks, and the trails become a fairly smooth alleyway that you ride on,” Harkless said.
Non-winter riding already is popular at Parker Mountain, as well as on trail systems in neighboring Franconia and Bethlehem, he said, where trails also are being groomed.