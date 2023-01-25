Ready to open
Zach Johnsen starts the first fire of the season at the base area of Mt. Eustis Ski Hill in Littleton. The community ski hill opened Wednesday for the first time this season.

The Sunday-into-Monday snowstorm continued to bless the North Country at midweek, including in Littleton, where it had smoothed a “fat-tire bike” track and permitted Tuesday’s opening of a community ski hill, and in Jackson, where it provided a softer surface for Frann Ravid to fall down on.

Soon to be superseded by an overnight storm that was forecast to hit most of New Hampshire late Wednesday, the early-week storm brought eight or more inches of snow to the Jackson Cross Country Ski Area.

Frann Ravid was happy with the snow conditions Tuesday at the Jackson Cross Country Ski Area. “It’s not icy,” she said. “It’s soft for when you crash, like I often do.”
Zach Johnsen, a board member at Mt. Eustis in Littleton, celebrates the snowfall that finally allowed the community ski hill to open for the season.