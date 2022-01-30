Saturday’s nor’easter brought blizzard conditions to communities along the coast of New Hampshire, while towns up north saw lackluster snow totals.

The highest amount of snow was reported in Rye at 13.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

North Conway got about 3 inches.

“Some northern areas got less snow than expected,” said Michael Clair, a NWS meteorologist in Gray, Maine. “The highest totals were over by the Seacoast, which was anticipated.”

Portsmouth and Rochester recorded blizzard conditions, which require blowing snow, frequent wind gusts 35 mph or higher and visibility of less than a quarter mile for at least three hours.

Portsmouth recorded wind gusts up to 46 mph, Clair said.

Nashua got about 11 inches. The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport recorded 9.3 inches.

Airport Director Ted Kitchens said crews were able to get the airport ready for commercial planes to land on Sunday morning.

“Now, drop your snow shovels, pick up a sand shovel and go find a beach somewhere in Florida from @flymanchester!” he tweeted.

The drifting snow made it hard for some spotters to measure snow totals.

“Everyone was having a hard time getting a good measurement,” Clair said. “There were bare spots and then drifts a few feet deep.”

The snow was mostly light and fluffy.

“It didn’t stick to the trees or cause power issues that way,” Clair said.