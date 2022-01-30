Blizzard conditions on Seacoast, low snow totals up north By Jonathan Phelps New Hampshire Union Leader Jon Phelps Author email Jan 30, 2022 Jan 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now During the snowstorm on Saturday morning, bad weather brought out the birds, including these cardinals in Hollis. Allegra Boverman/Union Leader Buy Now Hayley Poirier from Concord plays checkers on an ice sculpture board with her boyfriend Tim Stevens from Gilmanton, at the State House as part of the Concord Winter Festival on Saturday. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now In near-whiteout snowstorm conditions, Erin Murphy from Manchester skates as her dog Maggie runs at Lake Massabesic in Auburn on Saturday. Thomas Roy/Union Leader During the snowstorm on Saturday morning in Nashua. The Everett Turnpike looking north at Exit 6/Broad Street. Traffic was very light. Allegra Boverman/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Saturday’s nor’easter brought blizzard conditions to communities along the coast of New Hampshire, while towns up north saw lackluster snow totals.The highest amount of snow was reported in Rye at 13.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.North Conway got about 3 inches.“Some northern areas got less snow than expected,” said Michael Clair, a NWS meteorologist in Gray, Maine. “The highest totals were over by the Seacoast, which was anticipated.”Portsmouth and Rochester recorded blizzard conditions, which require blowing snow, frequent wind gusts 35 mph or higher and visibility of less than a quarter mile for at least three hours.Portsmouth recorded wind gusts up to 46 mph, Clair said.Nashua got about 11 inches. The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport recorded 9.3 inches.Airport Director Ted Kitchens said crews were able to get the airport ready for commercial planes to land on Sunday morning.“Now, drop your snow shovels, pick up a sand shovel and go find a beach somewhere in Florida from @flymanchester!” he tweeted.The drifting snow made it hard for some spotters to measure snow totals.“Everyone was having a hard time getting a good measurement,” Clair said. “There were bare spots and then drifts a few feet deep.”The snow was mostly light and fluffy.“It didn’t stick to the trees or cause power issues that way,” Clair said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Whiteout conditions possible with Saturday storm Nor'easter could wallop New England with heavy snow and wind Saturday Major Nor'easter blankets U.S. East Coast with snow, heavy winds Storm brings wintry mix to New Hampshire First nor'easter of the year could dump 'significant snowfall' across Massachusetts Snow, winds expected for Monday Manchester closes schools due to extreme cold Thousands of flights canceled in eastern U.S. as winter storm heads north Mount Washington temperature hit 30º below zero and it was cold enough to freeze spaghetti in mid-air Request News Coverage