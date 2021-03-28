With wind gusts up to 50 mph in the forecast for Monday, the National Weather Service said tree limbs could come down and power outages are possible.
A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for portions of northern, central and southern New Hampshire. The westerly winds will be between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. No precipitation is forecast.
The strongest winds will likely start to dissipate in the early afternoon, said Hunter Tubbs, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Gray, Maine.
The average high temperature this time of year in Concord is about 49 degrees, with an average low of 27 degrees, Tubbs said.
Showers are expected after 3 p.m. Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon.
The high on Thursday is forecast to hit 64 degrees. The temperature will then dip down to a high of 52 degrees on Thursday and back into the 40s on Friday.