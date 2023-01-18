Glenn Dion
Glenn Dion, an owner of Rand’s Hardware in Plymouth, says snowblower sales aren’t a good barometer of winter weather-related business.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Rand’s Hardware in Plymouth uses the number of sleds and shovels they sell as a barometer of the winter season.

By that metric, and given the sale of 10 sleds Wednesday, the winter of 2022-23 is shaping up to be OK, said Glenn Dion. Still, revenue is off by about 8% to date.