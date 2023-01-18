Rand’s Hardware in Plymouth uses the number of sleds and shovels they sell as a barometer of the winter season.
By that metric, and given the sale of 10 sleds Wednesday, the winter of 2022-23 is shaping up to be OK, said Glenn Dion. Still, revenue is off by about 8% to date.
A 32-year veteran of the downtown business, Dion, who co-owns Rand’s with Steven Rand, said the prospect of snow Thursday evening, and of two more storms by month’s end, means that “we have a good shot at breaking even.”
“We’re in a really good place now and with some snow, we’d be ahead of where we were last year,” he said. Dion pointed out that the winter season doesn’t end until March 20, and said actual winter weather, as has been customary, will arrive in February.
That fact, said Woodstock Selectman Charyl Reardon, makes it a bit early to count municipal snow-maintenance savings.
There have been fewer snowstorms this winter, said Reardon, who is also president of White Mountain Attractions. But there have been rain events, which have led to ice, requiring treatment and taxpayer dollars.
Slopes and trails
The milder than normal weather has caused some direct negative economic consequences for cold weather-dependent businesses, said Reardon. But Greg Keeler of Cannon Mountain and Gery Fresolone of SledVentures Snowmobile Rentals in Lincoln, said it’s also not the entire story.
Keeler, the director of marketing and sales at Cannon Mountain and Franconia Notch State Park, said two inches of snow would be a huge boost, but pointed out that the lack of skiable terrain around the state is making Cannon money.
Skiers want to ski, he said, which makes it that much easier to sell tickets to them, even if the conditions are limited and less than perfect.
Keeler said revenues are up even as skier visits are down. He expects the winter to return to normal soon, noting that “season-saving Marches” have been known to occur.
Fresolone, who with her husband, Paul, has operated SledVentures since 2006, agrees that winter will be back soon enough and that when it returns, the business will open for the first time during the 2022-2023 season.
Conditions permitting, snowmobile trails in New Hampshire can open on Dec. 15, which is when insurance that covers the clubs that groom the trails goes into effect, said Fish and Game Capt. Mike Eastman.
New Hampshire has 7,000 miles of snowmobile trails, but as of Wednesday, Eastman said there was only limited riding in Pittsburg.
SledVentures opens when Mother Nature says it’s permissible to do so, said Fresolone.
For the 2021-2022 season, she said the business opened on Jan. 20, and may open on or shortly after that date this season.
“People want to go out” and ride, said Fresolone, and they want to do so on a new, top-of-the-line snowmobile they can rent, rather than have to buy.
She acknowledged that winters have become somewhat less predictable.
“It’s kind of funny around here. When they call for a lot of snow we don’t get it often but when they call for a little snow, we get a lot. We tell our customers that we do not count it (the snowfall) until it’s on the ground.”
“To be honest with you, I don’t bother to be worried,” said Fresolone. “We serve the clients and we wait for the weather.”
Hospitality
Vincent Vella, the CEO of the Common Man family of businesses, said the company was “pleasantly surprised” by its success so far this winter.
One of the larger hospitality businesses in New Hampshire with 15 restaurants, three inns, the Flying Monkey arts center and more, Vella said the Common Man is seeing “a promising rise in guest counts as equated to more sales, up several percentage points over last year.”
“We thought the lack of snow this winter would hurt us, but to be frank, it hasn’t hurt us as much as we thought it would,” he said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed and doing what we can.”
Having multiple locations throughout the state helps the Common Man mitigate some weather effects, said Vella. “We’re as weather-proof as we can be.”
Shovels and more
Dion said sales of sleds and shovels is the best way to measure winter because everyone will always use sand and ice melt, regardless of how much snow falls, because there is always ice during the season.
Snowblowers, while seemingly a storm-driven purchase, are not, he said, explaining that most people run a snowblower until it dies and then buy a new one.
The majority of snowblower sales come in early fall, not the heart of winter, he said.
Through Wednesday, Dion said Rand’s has sold 33 snowblowers, which is the same as at this time last year, but has also sold a lot of paint and materials for projects that, because of the weather, people have been able do now, rather than waiting until April.
While spring is out there, somewhere, “winter is coming” now, said Dion, and the fact that he sold the 10 sleds on Wednesday is proof. He said the sale of shovels will pick up once the snow actually arrives.