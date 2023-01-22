A vineyard

A vineyard along Silverado Trail in Napa, California.

 Preston Gannaway/Washington Post

RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY, Calif. — This region’s vintners have been turning very little water into very good wine year after year during an unrelenting drought.

So when recent rainstorms wreaked chaos across California, growers in the heart of the state’s iconic wine country did not grumble about the dangerous and disruptive weather. Instead, they welcomed the downpours like a godsend.

Karissa Kruse

Karissa Kruse, CEO and president of Sonoma County Wine Growers. 