Hurricane Lee is traveling west-northwest across the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm by Saturday. 

 Courtesy of National Hurricane Center/TNS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Lee is now a Category 4 storm, still rapidly intensifying in the eastern Atlantic and predicted to reach Category 5 strength, the National Hurricane Center said.

“The question doesn’t appear to be if (rapid intensification) continues, but rather how strong Lee will get, and how quickly will it get there,” forecasters wrote on Thursday.