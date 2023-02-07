On Meredith Bay
Friends and ice fishermen Russell Brown and Robert Weeks on the ice of Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee on Tuesday.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

MEREDITH

T hanks to another weird-weather winter, Russell Brown and Robert Weeks on Tuesday were alone on what should have been a crowded Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee, trying to entice rainbow trout with PowerBait and whole-kernel corn.

Important gear
Ice fisherman Robert Weeks displays a set of retractable ice picks, an essential safety tool for ice fishermen.
Powerbait
Ice fisherman Russell Brown displays the colorful contents of a jar of PowerBait that he was using while fishing for rainbow trout Tuesday on Meredith Bay.
Derby HQ
A sign on the fishing derby headquarters building on Meredith Bay announces that the event is still on, despite a challenging warmer-than-normal winter.