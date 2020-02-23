MANCHESTER -- Granite Staters on February vacation will get a warm start to the week, followed by a storm expected to deliver rain throughout much of New Hampshire with a chance of a few inches of snow for northern areas.
Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said temperatures were expected to drop again by the end of the week, but after the storm has passed.
“We’re not expecting much in the way of significant snow or ice accumulation,” Tubbs said Sunday. “There’s still room for it to change. However, it looks like it’s going to be too warm for this to be a major snow event.”
The storm was expected to develop late Tuesday and continue through Wednesday, with high temperatures in central and southern areas of the state in the 40s and only northern and mountain areas at or below freezing, Tubbs said. Coos County and other northern regions could see several inches of snow by Thursday, Tubbs said.
“It’s looking like mostly just rain and then some snow mixing in across northern areas,” Tubbs said.
Once the storm passes, temperatures are expected to drop back to more seasonable conditions with highs only in the low 30s Friday and Saturday for southern communities and high teens to low-20s in northern communities, Tubbs said.
That will be quite a change from the beginning of the week, when the high for Manchester hit 53 on Sunday and could be a few degrees warmer on Monday, Tubbs said.